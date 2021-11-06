30 years later, detectives take new look at I-70 killings

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP/WRTV) — A series of killings that happened nearly three decades ago throughout the Midwest and largely along Interstate 70 is getting a new look.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that detectives and federal agents from Raytown, Missouri, Wichita, Kansas, and the Indiana cities of Indianapolis and Terre Haute met this week with detectives in St. Charles, Missouri, to see if forensic technology and a fresh review could help solve all six crimes.

Authorities believe one man, dubbed the “I-70 killer,” was responsible.

Most of the victims were women working in shops within views of Interstate 70 and I-35.

"The I-70 Serial Killer is responsible for at least 6 murders, which occurred between April 8, 1992 and May 7, 1992. Each murder was positively linked by ballistics. Based on ballistics and witness accounts, the Erma Werke ET22 was noted as the most probable weapon used. The Intratec Scorpion could not be eliminated as a potential murder weapon, so it may have also been used. The murders occurred in Indiana, Missouri, and Kansas," police said last month.

St. Charles Police Department

The St. Charles, Missouri Police Department released aged enhanced composite sketches of a suspect. The suspect is described as a white male who would be 52-70 years old today. At the time of the murders, he was described as being 5’7’ to 5’9", slender and had "dull" red hair.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to contact St. Charles Police at 1-800-800-3510.