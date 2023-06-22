Watch Now
7 taken to hospital, dozens more hurt as hail pummels Red Rocks concertgoers

80 to 90 people were treated at the famous venue, according to West Metro Fire Rescue
West Metro Fire Rescue said crews were working with Stadium Medical to aid several injured concertgoers who were hit by hail. The number of injured parties is unknown at this time.
MORRISON, Colo. — Seven people were taken to a hospital and dozens more were hurt as a hailstorm pummeled concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheater Wednesday evening.

According to West Metro Fire, those who were taken to the hospital had non-life-threatening injuries. As many as 80 to 90 more people were treated for injuries at Red Rocks, WMFR wrote on Twitter just before midnight.

Injuries included cuts and broken bones, according to the agency.

The hailstorm pounded the famous Colorado venue ahead of a Louis Tomlinson concert.

Several videos sent into the Denver7 newsroom showed concertgoers fleeing for safety as heavy hail fell.

One person claimed to have suffered a broken finger from being struck by hail. Another shared video with Denver7 of the moment he hid under a folding table to avoid the hail storm. A separate video showed a thick blanket of hail that looked like snow on the grounds of the venue late in the evening.

Severe weather swept across a large swath of the state throughout the afternoon and evening hours Wednesday. Multiple tornadoes and large hail were spotted on the eastern plains.

Tomlinson, formerly with beloved boy band One Direction, was set to take the stage Wednesday. The show was pushed back at least twice due to the weather.

At 10:25 p.m., Red Rocks said the show was officially postponed. The venue said it would have more information for ticket holders soon.

Tomlinson said in a tweet he hopes everyone is OK and is "sending you all love."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

