75 years after graduating high school, 4 women reunite at California senior living community

GRASS VALLEY, California (KOVR) — Four women and former high school classmates all live together in a senior living community. You might call them the modern-day Golden Girls.

It's a heartwarming tale to hear stories they share in the past during their high school days.

Never did they imagine life would bring them here under the same roof at Atria Senior Living in Grass Valley.

"It's nice to know somebody here," Joan Harris said. "It really is. Somebody who knows you a little bit and what you've been through."

For these four women, you can say they are the modern-day Golden Girls. Well, actually, they call themselves the "Silver Girls."

"We're natural," Harris said.

"What you see is what you get," Elsie Webb said.

For Harris, Webb, Sylvia Crane and Mary Grace Tassone, their friendship brought them comfort at the senior living.

"We met at the dining table three times daily," Crane said.

More than 75 years after graduating from Mount Saint Mary Academy, they reminisce about their teenage years and who's the oldest in the group.

"You're about 86 like me, aren't you?" Tassone said.

"I think I'm three months older than you, Gracie," Webb said.

Through laughter, life and a testament to the value of female friendships, these Silver Girls can offer some advice for the younger generation.

"Just be true to yourself," Webb said.

"Hang on to the friends you have because you don't know how long they are going to be here," Harris said.

A reminder that it's never too late to reconnect with old friends and make new memories.