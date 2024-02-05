8-year-old girl fatally struck by vehicle while boarding her school bus

An 8-year-old girl has died after being struck by a car while boarding her school bus, Georgia State Patrol confirmed Saturday.

The incident took place in Henry County on Thursday when the young girl was struck by a Ford Fusion, driven by 25-year-old Kaylee Andre, on Jackson Lake Road, according to GSP.

The identity of the victim has not been released. She was a student at Rock Springs Elementary School, according to Atlanta affiliate WSB-TV.

Troopers say the school bus had its red flashing lights activated and the stop sign displayed to the front and rear when Andre's vehicle hit the victim while she was attempting to cross the roadway.

The victim received life-saving measures at the scene by Henry County EMS personnel but was airlifted to Egleston Children's Hospital in Atlanta in critical condition, according to GSP.

The victim was pronounced dead from her injuries on Feb. 2, according to GSP.

On Saturday, GSP troopers arrested Andre and charged her with homicide by vehicle in the first degree, failure to stop for a school bus loading and unloading, and failure to exercise due care.

Andre is currently being held at Henry County Jail, according to court records.

WSB-TV's Tom Jones interviewed a Rock Springs Elementary School parent, Lindsay Bridges, on Friday, who became emotional over the tragedy.

"It's crazy to think about something like that happening to a child when you have kids. Well, even if you don't have kids. It's very, very sad to hear about. But I can just imagine what those parents are going through," Bridges told Jones.