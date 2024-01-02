Watch Now
$842 million Powerball ticket sold in Michigan, 1st time the game has been won on New Year's Day

FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla. Someone in Michigan has won an $842.4 million Powerball jackpot on the first day of 2024, the first time it has been won on New Year’s Day since the game’s start in 1992. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Lottery Jackpot
Posted at 8:39 AM, Jan 02, 2024
JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — A lottery player in Michigan has won the $842.4 million Powerball jackpot on the first day of 2024, the first time it has been won on New Year’s Day since the game’s start in 1992.

The winning numbers drawn were: 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and red Powerball: 1.

No one had won the Powerball jackpot since mid-October, enabling the prize to grow to the 10th-largest in U.S. history.

The $842.4 million payout is for a sole winner who opts for an annuity doled out over 30 years but people usually prefer a lump sum option. For Monday’s jackpot this is an estimated $425.2 million.

