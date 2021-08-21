BMO Harris requiring all employees, contractors to get COVID-19 vaccine

CHICAGO — BMO Harris Bank is requiring all eligible North American employees and contractors to get a COVID-19 vaccine by Halloween.

Those who are unvaccinated will be tested for COVID-19 twice a week and comply with alternative health and safety measures to enter a BMO location.

In a message to employees, BMO Harris says every employee will be required to complete a vaccination status survey by September 8.

"Mandatory completion of the new vaccination status survey in North America supports several outcomes: our planning for additional health and safety measures, and everyone’s confidence in the health and safety of our workplaces," the message read. "We will adapt our practices as the landscape continues to evolve."

