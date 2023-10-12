Watch Now
Cemetery worker trapped after falling into open grave

Posted at 10:37 PM, Oct 11, 2023
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) — Two dozen first responders helped rescue a cemetery worker who became trapped in a grave on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at the Holy Cross Cemetery on Cranbury Road around 1 p.m.

Officials said a funeral service had just wrapped up when the 47-year-old worker fell through a wood board about six feet down into an open grave.

He appeared to separate his shoulder, leaving him injured and unable to move.

Crews worked to shore up the hole so they could get the worker out.

"Rescue technicians deployed trench panels and ground pads to stabilize the area in and around the pit. We then had to use a rope system to get the man out of the grave and turn him over to EMS. It took time to make sure everything worked out," Princeton First Aid and Rescue Squad Chief Matthew Stiff said.

The man was rescued shortly after 2 p.m. and was alert. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

