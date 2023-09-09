Watch Now
Couple takes baby out of stroller and uses it to steal from Best Buy, police say

Posted at 7:53 PM, Sep 09, 2023
WAYNESVILLE, North Carolina (WYFF) — Authorities in North Carolina are trying to identify a couple who they stole a high-value item from Best Buy by taking their baby out of a stroller and hiding the item with a baby blanket.

This happened at the store in Waynesville.

Police said videos shows the suspects removing the child from the stroller, placing a high-value item in the stroller, and covering it with a baby blanket before they walked out of the store.

If you recognize these individuals or this vehicle you can submit an anonymous tip on the Waynesville Police Department app.

