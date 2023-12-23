Daughter surprises dad with collector's item he sold 30 years ago when his family needed money

Lindsey Moore was 7 years old when she remembers her dad taking her and her brother with him to sell a beloved football card he owned.

The card, Dan Marino's rookie card from his first season with the Miami Dolphins, was her dad's "prized possession," in her memory.

In November -- more than 30 years later -- Moore surprised her dad by buying the card back.

In a now-viral video on TikTok, Moore's dad, who is not named in the video, is seen holding a gift bag containing the card as a family member reads aloud a note written by Moore.

"Money was tight, so you were selling your most prized possession – at least I viewed it as that," Moore wrote. "I felt your sacrifice and it taught me that I would do whatever necessary to ensure my future family never needed anything. It was a lesson that has stuck with me since that moment."

The note continued, "As you got back in the car with extra cash to pay for whatever -- bills due, groceries needed -- my 7-year-old mind was determined to repay you."

Three decades later, Moore explained that she was able to fulfill her childhood promise.

"I will never be able to fully repay that debt," she wrote. "Seven-year-old me would be so elated to see that I finally fulfilled that promise I made to myself. Thank you for everything."

In the video, Moore's dad can be seen tearing up as he listens to the note and then opens an envelope containing Marino's rookie card.

He then walks over and hugs Moore, who is seen with a huge smile on her face.