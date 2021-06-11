Watch
Dog ejected from vehicle in Idaho crash found herding sheep

Linda Oswald/AP
This undated photo provided by Linda Oswald shows Linda Oswald's family dog, Tilly. The dog who vanished for two days after being ejected from a vehicle during an accident has been found apparently doing the job it was bred to do, herding sheep. Oswald's family and their dog, Tilly, were driving along Idaho State Highway 41 on Sunday, June 6, 2021, when they crashed into another car, launching the dog through the rear window. The unharmed but stunned dog then ran away. Oswald said the family then wrote a Facebook post that included a picture of the 2-year-old border collie and red heeler mix and more than 3,000 people shared the post. That's when Tyler, Travis and Zane Potter recognized the dog in the photo as the same dog they saw on their family farm south of Rathdrum on Tuesday. (Linda Oswald via AP)
Posted at 4:39 PM, Jun 11, 2021
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A dog who vanished for two days after being ejected from a vehicle during a car accident has been found apparently doing the job it was bred to do — herding sheep.

The Spokesman-Review reported that Linda Oswald’s family and their dog, Tilly, were driving on an Idaho highway Sunday and crashed into another car, launching the border collie and red heeler mix and prompting an immediate search.

Oswald said the family wrote a Facebook post that was shared more than 3,000 times. A family recognized the dog in the photo as the dog they saw on their farm on Tuesday.

The families say Tilly was drawn to the farm's sheep and trying to herd.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

