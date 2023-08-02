Donated teddies serve as new tool for Maine police to help serve communities

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) — Two southern Maine police departments have some new tools to help them respond to emergency situations.

It's not a new pair of handcuffs, or a taser -- it's a stuffed animal.

Dozens of Ramble Bears were donated to the Scarborough and Cape Elizabeth police departments, so they can be passed on to children who are going through a tough time, injury, or personal trauma when encountering police.

Marian Chamberlain, this week's Community Champion, started the program to honor her late father Paul. Chamberlain says it's her way of continuing his strong support of charities helping kids in need.

Lauren Dembski-Martin, the social services navigator for Scarborough police, agrees.

"I don't think there's any kind of price point on the amount of good this is going to do," she told WMTW. "And I think that a bear can just touch the heart of a child. They hold on to this for a lifetime."

Scarborough Chief Mark Holmquist says similar programs have seen great success locally and nationally.