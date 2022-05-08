Watch
Dozens feared dead after Russian bomb levels Ukraine school

Russia Ukraine War
Francisco Seco/AP
A man who fled from a small village near Polohy rests upon his arrival to a reception center for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. Thousands of Ukrainian continue to leave Russian occupied areas. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Posted at 10:45 AM, May 08, 2022
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — Dozens of Ukrainians are feared dead after a Russian bomb destroyed a school sheltering about 90 people in eastern Ukraine.

The governor of Luhansk province said Sunday that 30 people were rescued from the rubble of the school in the village of Bilohorivka but the rest probably didn't survive.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian soldiers making a last stand at a steel mill in the besieged city of Mariupol said they wouldn't surrender following the evacuation of civilians from the sprawling seaside site.

The largest European conflict since World War II has developed into a punishing war of attrition due to the Ukrainian military’s unexpectedly effective defense.

