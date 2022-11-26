Watch Now
'Fame' and 'Flashdance' singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63

Mitch Miller Sampler 1981
Richard Drew/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Conductor Mitch Miller performs for photographers with singers Rosemary Clooney, left, and Irene Cara during a rehearsa,, Jan. 6, 1981 in New York for his NBC-TV special. The special, is called The Mitch Miller Show: A Sing Along Sampler. Miss Cara is known for her performance in the film Fame. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Posted at 10:55 AM, Nov 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-26 10:55:12-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar, Golden Globe and two-time Grammy winning singer-actress Irene Cara, who starred in and sang the title cut from the 1980 hit movie “Fame” and then belted out the era-defining hit “Flashdance ... What a Feeling” from 1983′s “Flashdance,” has died.

She was 63. Her publicist confirmed the death on Saturday.

During her career, Cara had three Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including “Breakdance,” “Out Here On My Own,” “Fame” and “Flashdance ... What A Feeling,” which spent six weeks at No. 1.

She first came to prominence among the young actors playing performing arts high schoolers in Alan Parker’s “Fame.”

Three years later, she and the songwriting team of “Flashdance” accepted the Oscar for best original song.



