FDA allows automatic 'generic' swap for brand-name insulin

This July 2021 image provided by Viatris shows Semglee insulin. On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, U.S. regulators took action that will make it easier to get a cheaper and similar version of a brand-name insulin at the drugstore. The Food and Drug Administration agreed that Viatris Inc.’s Semglee was interchangeable with widely use Lantus, a fast-acting insulin. (Viatris via AP)
Posted at 8:31 PM, Jul 28, 2021
(AP) — U.S. regulators have taken action that will make it easier to get a cheaper and similar version of a brand-name insulin at the drugstore.

Doctors now have to specifically prescribe what’s called a biosimilar or OK substituting it for a more expensive brand-name insulin.

Wednesday’s move by the Food and Drug Administration will allow pharmacists to automatically substitute the cheaper version, just as they do with generic pills for other kinds of drugs. It could save diabetics and health plans millions of dollars annually.

It’s the FDA’s first approval of an “interchangeable” biosimilar, a near-copy of an injected medicine that’s manufactured inside living cells.

