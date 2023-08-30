Florida couple stuck in Indiana after Hurricane Idalia closes airports

INDIANAPOLIS — Several airports in Florida have been closed due to Hurricane Idalia.

The storm slammed into Florida's west coast Wednesday morning, bringing catastrophic flooding and destructive winds with it.

Tim and Toni Miller traveled to Indiana from Florida over the weekend for a charity event, but they had to make quick changes due to the storm.

They were supposed to head home to Lakeland, Florida, on Tuesday. However, now that the airports are closed, the couple cannot leave until Friday.

“We are hoping that everyone is going to be safe and nothing too dangerous happens,” Toni said.

On top of the scramble to change their travel plans, the couple says they are worried about their home, friends and pets.

“It’s a big concern to us, and when you’re no there it’s very frustrating. You can’t handle any of your business, you can’t do any hurricane preparation and you can’t help any of your friends and family,” Tim said. “I would say that we are extremely concerned about our animals and those are sometimes forgotten in these situations.”

The Millers say they are thankful to their friends here who are letting them stay longer and the ones in Florida who are checking in on their pets and home.