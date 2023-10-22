Flower men step in when flower girl falls asleep at wedding

Sometimes, all you need is a little nap.

That's what 1-year-old Charlotte Rose needed at her aunt's wedding on Oct. 7.

When the flower girl fell asleep before she was supposed to walk down the aisle, her cousins once removed made sure the ceremony still went off without a hitch.

Charlotte's mom, Briana Imbriano, was there to capture it all and her TikTok video of the unexpectedly funny event has since gone viral, accumulating over 7 million views since Oct. 10.

"When the flower girl falls asleep her security steps in," the mom of one wrote in text overlaid on the video, adding in the caption, "they understood the assignment 😎#flowermen #cousins #wedding."

Imbriano told "Good Morning America" her daughter was supposed to lead the procession with her cousins once removed – John Peter Tripiccione, Matt and Jack Colella – following behind her but it then "turned into something so much better."

ABC News

"We were getting ready to go and [Charlotte] started then sleeping. So she fell asleep right on [Tripiccione's] shoulder, nestled right in and we were like, 'OK, this is how we're doing this,'" Imbriano recalled. "So she fell asleep but it honestly made it perfect because it was adorable."

As Charlotte rested, Tripiccione, who held Charlotte on his arm, walked down the aisle, followed by the twin Colella brothers in matching navy blue suits and sunglasses. The Colella brothers also sprinkled white flower petals down the aisle as the procession unfolded.

Imbriano said the memorable moment has brought her family "so much closer" and they all find the TikTok video just as hilarious as the thousands of commenters who have weighed in already.

ABC News

"We were all hysterical. It was the funniest thing ever," Imbriano said. "It was the perfect combination of funny and cute."

For the bride and groom, Imbriano's sister Tara Colella and her brother-in-law John Hallman, Charlotte's surprise nap didn't matter.

ABC News

"In my sister's eyes and my brother-in-law's eyes, my daughter is an angel so … anything she does is perfect. So it didn't matter if she was sleeping or walking, she was there so it was perfect," said Imbriano.

And after all the excitement, Charlotte did wake up to enjoy the rest of the festivities.

"She woke up right in time to stuff her face at cocktail hour," Imbriano added.