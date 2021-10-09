Watch
Former U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly nominated to be Vatican Ambassador

<p>WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 24: U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) speaks during a hearing before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee February 24, 2015 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Federal Reserve Board Chair Janet Yellen testified and gave the Federal Reserve semiannual monetary policy report to the Congress. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 11:14 AM, Oct 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-09 11:14:25-04

WASHINGTON — Former U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly has been nominated by President Joe Biden for a U.S. Ambassadorship to the Vatican.

"I am honored by the nomination of President Biden, who is a man of great faith," Donnelly said.

His official nomination title is "Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Holy See."

Donnelly represented Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2007 to 2013 and was a Senator from 2013 to 2019.

He is currently a partner at Akin Gump in Washington, D.C.

