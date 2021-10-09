Former U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly nominated to be Vatican Ambassador

WASHINGTON — Former U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly has been nominated by President Joe Biden for a U.S. Ambassadorship to the Vatican.

"I am honored by the nomination of President Biden, who is a man of great faith," Donnelly said.

His official nomination title is "Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Holy See."

Donnelly represented Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2007 to 2013 and was a Senator from 2013 to 2019.

He is currently a partner at Akin Gump in Washington, D.C.