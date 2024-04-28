Golden retriever named Pancakes steals the show as wedding ring bearer

A golden retriever got a "good boy" for the adorable way he participated in his owners' wedding.

The dog, named Pancakes, served as the ring bearer at his owners' wedding earlier this month in Liverpool, England.

In a video captured by the groom's uncle, Pancakes can be seen running down the aisle after the officiant asks, 'Who has the rings?"

The dog, wearing a black, tuxedo-like "jacket," was greeted by cheers of "good boy" as he made his way down the aisle.

As he got closer to the bride and groom, Pancakes quickly scampered up the church's stairs to get to the altar to greet them.

When he slid into his mark, Pancakes was warmly greeted by the groom and the bride.

In the video, the bride can be seen trying to gently remove the wedding rings from Pancakes' jacket, completing the dog's important mission.