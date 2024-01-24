Guy Fieri bringing 'Flavortown' to Columbus, Ohio with new festival headlined by Kane Brown, Greta Van Fleet

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Food Network star Guy Fieri is turning his hometown into Flavortown this summer.

The Columbus, Ohio native and popular restauranteur announced Grammy Award-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet and country singer Kane Brown will headline the inaugural Flavortown Fest at The Lawn at CAS in June. Bret Michaels, LoCash and Niko Moon fill out the line-up, with more acts to be announced at a later date.

While the music acts might be the major draw, the festival will also focus on what Fieri is best known for: food.

Flavortown Fest's website says there will be cook-offs and chef demos from celebrity chefs. Festivalgoers will get to enjoy foods from some of Fieri's favorite spots he's visited on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.

"Bitchin' Avenue" will act as the festival's Main Street, selling Flavortown merch, showcasing the classic cars Fieri loves and providing an area for attendees to hang out with friends between sets.

There will also be a stage hosting comedy battles, interactive art demos and veteran-based programming.

The two-day festival runs June 1-2. General admission passes for both days start at $155, with VIP-level passes starting at $465.

Flavortown Fest is partnering with the Guy Fieri Foundation and CAS to launch "Flavortown Cares," which will donate a portion of proceeds from every ticket sold to local charities including Ronald McDonald House Charities of Ohio, Mid-Ohio Food Collective and the National Veterans Memorial and Museum.

Follow the link for more information on the Flavortown Festival.