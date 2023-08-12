Watch Now
Hiker dies after falling off mountain inside Grand Teton National Park

Jon G. Fuller/VWPics/AP<br/>
Posted at 6:25 PM, Aug 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-12 18:25:52-04

(CNN) — A California woman died after falling off a mountain in the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, the National Park Service said.

Before dawn on Friday, hiker Joy Cho of Simi Valley, California, fell off the west side of Teewinot Mountain, part of the Teton Range, the park service said in a news release.

The rangers found she “had succumbed to significant injuries during the fall and was pronounced dead at the scene,” and her body was turned over to the coroner’s office, according to the release.

“Her seven hiking companions were flown to the Jenny Lake Search and Rescue Cache at Lupine Meadows and transported back to their vehicles at the trailhead,” the release read.

Teewinot reaches 12,325 feet high, the park service says.

