Indiana Red Cross volunteer assisting those impacted by Hurricane Idalia in Florida

FLORIDA — Eight Hoosiers with the Red Cross are assisting those impacted by Hurricane Idalia in Florida.

Volunteer Joe Young, from Terre Haute, arrived in Lake City, Florida on Tuesday to help open an evacuation shelter.

“I would like to think that if I needed help in some way like that, there would be somebody to help me and provide to me those resources,” Young said.

The shelter he was originally sent to closed this morning since the area wasn’t hit as hard as expected. He is now waiting on his next assignment at Red Cross Headquarters in Tallahassee, Florida.

“Tomorrow we will be sent out to some of those areas that have a little more destruction and displaced people,” Young said.

In his next phase of deployment, Young says he will help open a recovery shelter, which will provide meals, resources and a place to shower.

He says he’s volunteered with the Red Cross for 18 years. His first deployment was to Hurricane Katrina.

