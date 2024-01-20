Watch Now
Last lighthouse keeper in America retires from nation's oldest lighthouse in Boston

Posted at 7:32 PM, Jan 19, 2024
MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — After two decades of caring for Boston Light, the U.S. Coast Guard's last lighthouse keeper is retiring.

Dr. Sally Snowman made history as the first woman named keeper of the oldest lighthouse in America. She makes history once again as the last-ever keeper in the nation.

First hired by the Coast Guard in 2003, Snowman has become an expert on Boston Light and has published several books.

The community came together on Wednesday to celebrate her career.

Lawmakers pushed to have Boston Light become automated in 1989, but Sen. Ted Kennedy sponsored an amendment to keep the station permanently staffed. This made it the last lighthouse staffed by paid keepers.

