Louisville police officer in critical condition after being shot during early morning traffic stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was conducting a traffic stop early Thursday morning when he was shot from a nearby home.

According to LMPD, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at the 4000 block of Kentucky Street.

While the officer and a supporting officer were conducting the traffic stop, shots were fired, and the officer was shot in the upper torso.

The supporting officer discharged his weapon but was not injured.

LMPD says their negotiation team, SWAT, and other support are on the scene of the house where the shots were fired at the officer.

The officer who was shot is in critical condition.

Police ask that anyone that lives in the vicinity to stay inside and others to avoid the area.

LMPD OFFICER SHOT - PRELIMINARY INFO

Around 2:30 this morning, a 2nd Division officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 4000-block of Kentucky Street. A supporting officer responded as well. While conducting the traffic stop, shots were fired from a nearby home. pic.twitter.com/O0raHc8W2Q — LMPD (@LMPD) September 7, 2023

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear released the following about the situation:

Kentucky, we’re hearing reports that an officer was shot this morning in Louisville. Please join Britainy and me in praying for this officer, their loved ones and all of @LMPD. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 7, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we work to learn more information.