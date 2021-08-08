Markie Post, TV veteran actor of 'Night Court,' dies at 70

NEW YORK (AP) — Markie Post, who played the public defender in the 1980s sitcom “Night Court” and was a regular presence across several decades of television, has died. She was 70.

Post’s manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, says Post died Saturday after a years-long battle with cancer.

Post was a television regular who appeared in shows from “Cheers” to “Scrubs.” But she was best known for her seven-season run on NBC’s “Night Court,” the Manhattan municipal court sitcom that ran from 1984 to 1992.

Post became a full-time cast member of “Night Court” in season three as Christine Sullivan, a sincere and strong-willed woman who served as a constant foil to Dan Fielding, John Larroquette’s womanizing, narcissistic prosecutor.