'Mary Poppins' actress Glynis Johns dies at 100

Glynis Johns, the British actress best known for her role as Mrs. Winifred Banks in "Mary Poppins," has died of natural causes, her publicist said. She was 100.

Johns starred alongside Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke in the 1964 Academy Award-winning Disney film as the suffragette mother Mrs. Banks. She appeared in over 60 films, including, "While You Were Sleeping" and "The Sundowners," which earned her an Oscar nomination.

In an eight-decade career spanning the stage and screen, Johns was also the recipient of a Tony Award and a Drama Desk Award as well as nominations for a Golden Globe Award and a Laurence Olivier Award.

The actress also appeared in several television shows including "Cheers," "Murder, She Wrote" and "The Love Boat."