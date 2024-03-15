'Modern Family' stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen support Aubrey Anderson-Emmons in her school musical

"Modern Family" may have ended, but the cast continues to show up for each other like family in real life.

On Wednesday, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played Mitchell Pritchett on the hit television sitcom, took his "Modern Family" onscreen sister, Julie Bowen, to catch his onscreen daughter, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, in her high school musical.

ABC News

"Took my sis to see the kiddo in her school musical, The Theory of Relativity," Ferguson wrote in the caption of an Instagram post, which featured a photo of him and Bowen with Aubrey, 16. "So proud of you @audreyandersonemmons!"

Aubrey, who portrayed Lily Tucker-Pritchett in the show from seasons 3-11, also shared a photo on Instagram with Ferguson and Bowen, writing, "Faves came to watch my school play<33."

Last month, Ferguson and Bowen reunited with some of the "Modern Family" cast at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The actors took the stage with Sofia Vergara, Eric Stonestreet, Ty Burrell and Ed O'Neill.

"Of course we had a great time," Bowen said on stage as she reflected on their time on the show. "Eleven seasons, 250 episodes, come on… it never happens."

"I just sometimes get a little nostalgic for the golden days," Ferguson added. "It's been a life after a big-hit show."