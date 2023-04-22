Mom, dad and newborn son all share the same birthday

MICHIGAN — A Michigan couple beat the odds when they welcomed their first child this month.

Anna Anderson gave birth to her son Bo Benjamin at 11:00 p.m. on April 14, 2023.

April 14 is not only Anna Anderson's birthday, but also that of her husband, Rory Anderson, who was born the same year as his wife.

The odds of a mother, father and child all sharing the same birthday is 1 in 133,000, according to Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital in Laurium, Michigan, where Bo Benjamin was born.

Anna Anderson said in a statement released by the hospital that her due date was April 6. She said it became a "running joke" that their baby was waiting to be able to share a birthday with his parents.

"This is definitely the best birthday gift we could have imagined," Anna Anderson said in the statement. "It has always been fun sharing the same birthday as my husband and now we get to share that special day with our son."

Bo Benjamin weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces, at birth and is now home with his parents, according to the hospital.

Darcy Donnelly, director of nursing for Aspirus Keweenaw, described the family's shared birthday as "extra special."

"One in 365 is the odds that parents will share the same birthday and we were able to witness an extra special delivery where all three could share the same day," Donnelly said in a statement released by the hospital. "We are thrilled and very happy for this family and elated that we were able to witness such an extraordinary event."