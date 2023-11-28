Multiple Big Boy statues missing in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Last week, regulars at the Georgetown Frisch’s noticed something was missing.

The easily recognizable Big Boy statue that usually greets customers was gone – taken right off its foundation in the early morning hours of Nov. 20.

After the theft, Georgetown police gave a memorable description of the missing mascot.

“We're looking at approximately 6 ft tall, phenomenal hair, a little robust around the waist,” Lt. Jason Bruner said. “Red and white checkered overalls, big black spit shine shoes.”

Now Georgetown police are comparing notes with Louisville Metro Police after another Big Boy was reported stolen. This one was apparently taken from the Frisch’s location off Poplar Level Road in Louisville on Nov. 16.

Over the years, Big Boy statues have been the targets of the occasional theft around the country. In 2007, a newspaper reported that one mysteriously appeared on the roof of an Ohio high school.