Neighbor: Man who confessed to shooting, killing 3 sons 'was angry every day'

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A memorial of candles, cards and toys continues to grow outside a home where three young boys were shot and killed in Clermont County.

Chad Doerman confessed to killing his 3-, 4- and 7-year-old sons with a rifle Thursday afternoon. The boys' mother was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.

A neighbor who witnessed the aftermath of the shooting said he's seen Doerman treat both his wife and children poorly.

"He was angry every day," said Richard Kincannon. "There wasn't a day he didn't yell at his wife and kids out there."

Kincannon said Doerman had a temper, "yelling all the time and treating (his wife) like s***."

Doerman's father, Keith, said over the weekend he has no exact explanation for what happened, saying his son "just snapped."

"I could tell in his eyes he's hollow inside," Keith Doerman said. "That wasn't Chad standing at the arraignment, that was not him."

Court documents said Doerman "confessed to planning and carrying out the deaths of victims involved for several months." Prosecutors said all three of the children were shot execution-style. They were all pronounced dead at the scene after the Clermont County Sheriff's Office said all life-saving measures were "unsuccessful."

Kincannon said every time he looks at the home, he sees the scene directly after the shooting — the three children laying lifeless in the yard. He said he's struggled to eat and sleep since the murders.

"I still see the babies ... that's all I see when I come out here," Kincannon said. "That's why I like to focus on that (memorial)."

Doerman is due back in court June 26. Kincannon said he hopes he "never sees daylight again."

A GoFundMe set up for the boys' funeral has raised nearly $200,000.

