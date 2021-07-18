Watch
Nightclubs elated but doubts cloud England's ‘Freedom Day’

Alberto Pezzali/AP
Members of staff at The Piano Works club in Farringdon, London, Friday, July 16, 2021, prepare for its reopening as part of the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions. Thousands of young people plan to dance the night away at “Freedom Day” parties as the clock strikes midnight Monday, when almost all coronavirus restrictions in England are due to be scrapped. Nightclubs can open fully and are not required to use vaccine passports. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Posted at 2:28 PM, Jul 18, 2021
LONDON (AP) — Thousands of young people across England plan to dance the night away at “Freedom Day” parties as soon as it turns Monday.

The country's nightclubs are reopening for the first time in 17 months as almost all coronavirus rules are set to be scrapped.

Sparkling wine and full dance floors are anticipated. But not masks or proof of a COVID-19 vaccine, negative test or recent recovery from the disease.

Businesses and ravers are jubilant. But many others are deeply worried about the U.K. government’s decision to go ahead with shelving social distancing at a time when virus cases are on another rapid upswing.

Many health experts fear the government is overly confident in its vaccine rollout.

