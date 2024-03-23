No winner for Mega Millions as jackpot for next drawing now over $1.1 billion

Winning numbers were drawn for Friday's $977 million Mega Millions jackpot but no winner was declared and the estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday is now over $1.1 billion.

The numbers drawn Friday night were: 3, 8, 31, 35 and 44 and gold Mega Ball 16.

There have been 30 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The last jackpot was won on Dec. 8.

The jackpot prize had a cash value of $467 million which can be offered as a one-time lump sum payment or an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments but with no winner declared on Friday, this number is expected to rise significantly.

The odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in 302,575,350, according to Mega Millions.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 for one play.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot prize ever won was $1.6 billion prize won on Aug. 8, 2023.