Watch
NewsU.S./World

Actions

Officials: Deadly Pride parade crash appears unintentional

items.[0].image.alt
Lynne Sladky/AP
Flowers lie at the scene where a driver slammed into spectators at the start of a Pride parade Saturday evening, killing one man and seriously injuring another, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Officials said the crash was an accident, but it initially drew speculation that it was a hate crime directed at the gay community. The driver and victims were all members of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus, who were participating in the Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Pride Parade Crash
Posted at 3:57 PM, Jun 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-20 15:57:10-04

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a driver unintentionally slammed into spectators at the start of a Pride parade in South Florida, killing one person and seriously injuring another.

Saturday’s crash at the Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade initially drew speculation that it was a hate crime directed at the gay community.

However, Wilton Manors Vice Mayor Paul Rolli said Sunday that the early investigation shows it was an accident.

The 77-year-old driver was taken into custody, but police said no charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Stream WRTV anytime!