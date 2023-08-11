Ohio is getting a Buc-ee's, the closest yet to Indiana

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Ohio is getting its very first Buc-ee's and it's not too far from the Indiana state line.

Huber Heights, Ohio Mayor Jeff Gore wrote on social media that the mega gas station is opening at the intersection of "235 and 70 in the northeast corner."

"You won’t have to drive to Kentucky now to get your beef jerky and brisket sandwiches," Gore wrote. "Welcome to Huber Heights Buc-ee's. We're happy to have you!"

Huber Heights is located just north of Dayton. The drive from downtown Indianapolis will take about two hours. The closest current Buc-ee's location is in Richmond, Kentucky — about three and a half hours away.

Gore didn't say exactly when the location will open. But he did say representatives from Buc-ee's will be at the planning commission meeting next Tuesday.

Buc-ee's has won multiple world records, including the record for the world's largest convenience store and the record for the world's longest car wash. The mega gas station chain was also recognized as having the cleanest restrooms in America, according to Cintas.

Buc-ee's has garnered quite the reputation with its immense selection of products that are not often found at similar convenient store/gas stations. Some locations even have lines out the door of people waiting to take pictures with their famous beaver mascot. The shops are most known for their freshly-cut brisket, their beef jerky and the beaver nuggets, which are hard to describe beyond "sweet puffed corn."

The business was first opened in 1982 in Texas. Now, the company has more than 50 locations across the U.S.