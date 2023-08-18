Watch Now
One week left to file claim in $725 million Meta settlement

Meta is Facebook's parent company
Posted at 1:28 PM, Aug 18, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — You have one week left to filed for your part of the massive $725 million class action lawsuit settlement from Facebook's parent company Meta.

Facebook, and ex-Facebook users, have until 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 25 to file for a piece of the settlement.

Meta agreed to pay the sum to settle claims filed against them alleging they allowed people's personal data to be shared with third parties.

If you file a claim by mail, it has to be postmarked by that date. If you file it online, it needs to be done by 11:59 p.m. the night of Aug. 25.

To file online, visit this link.

