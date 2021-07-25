Watch
NewsU.S./World

Actions

Pelosi appoints 2nd GOP critic of Trump to Jan. 6 committee

items.[0].image.alt
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP
FILE - In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks to the media at the Capitol in Washington. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday, July 25 she intends to name Kinzinger to a congressional committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, pledging that the panel will “find the truth” even as the GOP threatens to boycott the effort. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)
Capitol Breach-Investigation
Posted at 3:27 PM, Jul 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-25 15:27:53-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named a second Republican critic of Donald Trump, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, to a special committee investigating the Capitol riot. She's pledging that the Democratic-majority panel will “get to the truth.”

The committee is set to hold its first meeting on Tuesday, hearing from police officers who battled the rioters on Jan. 6.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has said the GOP will not participate after Pelosi refused to accept the members he picked.

On Wednesday, Pelosi said she would not allow Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Jim Banks, R-Indiana, to join the select committee.

Pelosi has already put Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney on the committee.

Kinzinger says he “humbly accepted” the committee assignment, saying Americans need to know the truth on “how and why thousands showed up to attack our democracy.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Stream WRTV anytime!