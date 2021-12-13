Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesU.S./World

Actions

Photo from Kentucky tornado-damaged home lands almost 130 miles away in Indiana

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This photo combo shows Katie Posten holding the front and back of a photograph she found stuck to her car's windshield on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 in New Albany, Ind. The photo is from a tornado-damaged home in Kentucky that landed almost 130 miles away in Indiana. (Katie Posten via AP).
Midwest Tornadoes Photo
Posted at 5:02 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 17:02:58-05

(AP) — A photo from a tornado-damaged home in Kentucky landed almost 130 miles away in Indiana.

Katie Posten lives in New Albany, Indiana. She found the photo Saturday morning stuck to her car's windshield.

The black and white photo shows a woman holding a little boy in her lap. On the back, written in cursive, it says, “Gertie Swatzell & J.D. Swatzell 1942.”

Posten posted an image of the photo on social media and eventually was contacted by a man who says the photo belongs to his relatives in Dawson Springs, Kentucky.

That area was hit hard Friday night by tornadoes that roared through the middle of the U.S.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here to donate!