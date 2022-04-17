PITTSBURGH (AP/WRTV) — Authorities say two people are dead and 11 people are injured after a shooting in Pittsburgh early Sunday morning.

Pittsburgh police said in a news release that the shooting happened during a party at an Airbnb property in the city’s North Side just after 12:30 a.m.

Authorities say there were more than 200 people inside, many of them underage.

"As many as 50 rounds were fired inside, prompting some party-goers to jump out the windows, sustaining injuries such as broken bones and lacerations," Pittsburgh Police wrote in an update. "Several more shots were fired outside the home."

Multiple people were taken to the hospital. Two male juveniles died. They were not yet identified.

There is no information on any suspects at this time. An investigation is ongoing. Police say there may be eight separate crime scenes.

Anyone with information is asked to call (412) 323-7161.