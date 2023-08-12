Watch Now
Police reunite massive tortoise with owner

Kansas City Missouri Police Department/KCTV
Posted at 9:55 PM, Aug 11, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A tortoise so large that five people were needed to move him was located by Kansas City, Missouri Police and reunited with its owner on Tuesday.

KCPD said Abe the tortoise was found at 75th and Troost on Tuesday evening and asked the public for help locating his owner.

Eventually, the department was able to make contact with the “slow-walkin’, fast-talkin’ tortoise’s owner, who live in the area of 75th & Forest. According to Google, that’s a 440-yard trip for Abe.

KCPD thanked members of the community for sharing the post and helping them reconnect with the owner.

“Thank you to everyone for caring, sharing and helping,” the department said in a Facebook post.

