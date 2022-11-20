'Power Rangers' star Jason David Frank dies at 49

NEW YORK (AP) — Jason David Frank, who played the Green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver on the 1990s children’s series “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” has died. He was 49.

Justine Hunt, Frank’s manager, confirmed in a statement that Frank passed away. She didn’t name the cause of death or say when he died, but asked for privacy of his family and friends.

“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” about five teenagers deputized to save Earth from the evil, debuted on Fox in 1993 and went on to become a pop-culture phenomenon.

Early in the first season, Frank’s Tommy Oliver was inducted into the group as the Green Ranger.

