Powerball prize jumps to an estimated $900 million after no jackpot winners Saturday

(CNN) — The Powerball jackpot grand prize grew once again, climbing to a whopping $900 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers for the estimated $875 million prize Saturday were 2-9-43-55-57 and the Powerball was 18.

The jackpot for the next drawing on Monday – with an estimated cash value of $465.1 million – is the third largest Powerball jackpot and the seventh largest US lottery jackpot behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year, and the $1.586 billion prize won in 2016, the lottery said.

While no one nabbed the grand prize Saturday, three tickets sold in Colorado and Texas matched all five white balls to each win $1 million prizes, according to Powerball.

There have now been 37 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner since its April 19 drawing, when a ticket in Ohio matched all six numbers to win a grand prize worth $252.6 million.

If a lucky winner matches all six numbers Monday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $900 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $465.1 million – both before taxes, according to Powerball.

The Powerball isn’t the only massive lottery prize this week. The Mega Millions jackpot winnings grew to an estimated $640 million after there were no winners Friday, according to its website.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Tuesday at 11 pm ET.