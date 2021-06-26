Watch
Relatives of Paraguay’s first lady, including Rose-Hulman alum, missing in Miami collapse

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue via AP
This photo provided by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, search and rescue personnel search for survivors through the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., section of Miami, Friday, June 25, 2021. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday.
Surfside building collapse on June 25, 2021
Posted at 4:39 PM, Jun 26, 2021
ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — Relatives of Paraguay’s first lady are among the dozens of people missing after a beachfront condo building partially collapsed Thursday outside Miami.

Paraguayan Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo told local media that six people from the South American country are still unaccounted for after the collapse. They are Sophia López Moreira, the sister of first lady Silvana Abdo, her husband Luis Pettengill, her three children and the family’s assistant.

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology shared on Facebook that Pettengill graduated from the school in 2007.

Paraguay’s government announced that President Mario Abdo’s activities were cancelled for Thursday and Friday so that he can be with his wife while she waits for word on the fate of her sister and her family.

