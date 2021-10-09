Republic Airlines flight from Indianapolis to New York deplaned on taxiway after "potential security issue"

NEW YORK — A Republic Airlines flight from Indianapolis to New York City deplaned on the taxiway Saturday due to a "potential security issue," according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Port Authority Police tell ABC News passengers on Flight 4817 reported suspicious behavior from another passenger. The pilot called in an emergency landing for authorities to be on the runway.

The plane landed safely at LaGuardia Airport around 3 p.m. and no passenger or crew injuries were reported. All passengers have been deplaned.

The passenger is now being interviewed by police.

“American Eagle flight 4817, operated by Republic Airways with service from Indianapolis to New York (LGA) deplaned on the taxiway at LGA due to a potential security issue. The aircraft landed safely, and all customers deplaned without incident," American Airlines said in a statement to ABC News.

76 passengers and four crew members were on board, according to American Airlines.

Video from passengers shows multiple first responder vehicles on the runway and around the plane.