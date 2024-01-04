Shoppers clamor for limited-edition Stanley cups selling out at Target

The Stanley cup craze continues to grow as Target shoppers have been clamoring for the brand's limited-edition "Galentine's Day" red and pink tumblers, a twist on the traditional red and pink Valentine's Day-themed gear.

Videos from TikTok users show customers rushing to get their hands on the new product releases.

Mikayla Dixon shared a video of her late December visit to a Target location in Wesley Chapel, Florida, where a line had begun to form before the store even opened.

"The line is starting to get long, I don't know what I got myself into," Dixon wrote in text overlaid in the video.

The video then shows the store doors opening up, and customers rushing inside. "Doors are open and they start running and pushing," Dixon wrote. "I can't believe I'm running for a Stanley cup."

Meanwhile, in Goodyear, Arizona, Victoria Robino shared her own TikTok video showing shoppers surrounding a Stanley display at a Target store.

Robino wrote that all the Stanley cups and tumblers on display at that particular store "sold out in less than 4 minutes."

Stanley's Galentine's Day products at Target include a 16-ounce Adventure Stacking Beer Pint in light pink "cotton candy," "cosmo pink," and "Target red" colors; a 40-ounce H2.0 Flowstate Quencher Tumbler in "cosmo pink" and "Target red" colors; and a two-pack set of 10-ounce Everyday Go Tumblers in "cosmo pink and black," "Target red and cotton candy," and "Target red and white" colorways.