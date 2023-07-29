Shortage of cancer medications causing concern around the U.S.

INDIANAPOLIS — Doctors are concerned about a shortage of cancer medications, and the FDA is making moves to address the issue.

Oncologists at Franciscan Health Alliance call the shortage unprecedented. They say it’s affecting two main drugs: CARBOplatin and CISplatin.

The drugs are used when treating a number of cancers, including ovarian, breast, lung and testicular.

Doctors attribute the shortage to a lack of profitability, supply chain issues and factories shutting down.

Franciscan Health Alliance Oncologist Dr. Niraj Gupta says while none of his patients have yet been denied the medication, the shortage is affecting cancer centers across the country.

“We use the drugs for patients where the intent is cure. We have patients with curative intent to get a priority,” Dr. Gupta said. “We are also very mindful of avoiding any type of waste. Each drop of the drug is important.”

Doctors are also adjusting the dosages are prescription timelines to ration the drugs. Dr. Gupta says they are exploring alternative treatment options that seem to be working.

The FDA is also relaxing restrictions so medications can be imported from China and Canada, while still focusing on quality control measures.