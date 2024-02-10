Sports gambling kiosks being installed at Kroger stores across Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — Sports betting has become a multi-billion dollar industry in Ohio, bringing in more than $7 billion in its first year.

Now, Kroger is getting in on the action with sports betting kiosks at select stores.

The grocery store chain installed 14 kiosks, spread across Greater Cincinnati stores, for shoppers to place bets on sporting events.

“This is a new, convenient way to offer our shoppers a variety of how they can incorporate into the sports betting arena,” said Jenifer Moore, a corporate affairs manager with Kroger.

Moore says they're still determining how many dollars were wagered in its first month but says so far, it's been a winning move.

To use the kiosk, you scan your I-D, insert cash, and can pick the sporting events you want to cast bets on. Winning tickets are cashed by Kroger staff, similar to redeeming a lottery ticket. You must be over 21 to play.

Kroger isn't planning on adding more kiosks just yet.

“We'll look to see what could happen in the future, but right now we're focused on what we have currently,” Moore said.