Teen killed in shooting at Oklahoma high school football game

A teenager was killed and several people were injured after gunfire erupted at a high school football game in Oklahoma Friday night, police said.

The shooting occurred at Choctaw High School during the third quarter of the school's game against Del City High School, police said.

Police believe an argument between at least two men that broke out on the visitor's side of the stadium led to the shooting, according to Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the groin area and later died from his injuries, police said Saturday. The teen, who has not yet been publicly identified, was not a student at either school, police said.

Two other people sustained gunshot wounds in the shooting and were transported to a local hospital. A 42-year-old man who was shot in the chest is believed to be in stable condition in the intensive care unit following surgery, Marshall said. A young woman who was shot in the thigh has since been treated and released, police said.

Two female victims who are believed to be students were injured while attempting to flee the shooting, sustaining broken wrists and a broken leg, police said.

Two guns and eight rounds were recovered at the scene, police said.

A person of interest is still on the loose, according to police. The Uvalde Foundation for Kids has offered a financial reward for information leading to an arrest.

"In a stadium filled with spectators and students, someone knows something. Do the right thing & say something," Uvalde Foundation for Kids national director Daniel Chapin said in a statement.

A Del City officer working security at the game also discharged his firearm at the scene, Del City Police Chief Loyd Berger said. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discharge.

Skordle.TV's live coverage of the game captured the moments when shots were fired. The video shows players running off the field to the initial bewilderment of the announcers, before one of them says, "Oh, we've got people shooting."

Chief Marshall said she will be meeting with school officials on Saturday to "provide counseling as well as discuss further safety measures for our students and spectators."

"We are determined to solve this senseless act and restore a sense of safety to our community," Marshall said.