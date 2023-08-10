This bloodhound named 'Hoss' helps find missing elderly and others

LYNCHBURG, Tennessee (WTVF) — There's a very real concern in a place like Moore County. In a large rural area, it could be hard to find a loved one who's become lost, whether it's someone living with Alzheimer's or dementia or an autistic child.

"You can spend plenty of time just walking roads wandering, but if you don't have a direction, it's hard to know where to start," said Hunter Case of Metro Moore County EMS.

"We have a lot of open spaces," added Zach Means of the same agency.

Someone is changing everything.

Meet Hoss. Being a two-year-old bloodhound means the occasional towel needed for slobber, but this guy is an invaluable member of the team.

"He's here so we can search for missing persons," Zach said.

Hoss is also helping in a statewide effort. In 2021, the TBI, the Tennessee Alzheimer's Association, and Alzheimer's Tennessee collaborated to make the Silver Alert system happen. It alerts the public of a missing person, 65 or older, who's developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired.

The temperament of Hoss is notably friendly and gentle. That's key, considering the people Hoss is trained to find.

Moore County farmer Robert Darden made the first donation to bring a scent dog to Moore County, while Jack Daniel's Distillery donated the remaining money to get Hoss and train him at Scent Evidence K9 in Florida.

"They can have them trained and certified in about eight months," Hunter explained.

NewsChannel 5 watched a bit of training. Zach went out in the distance while Hoss waited at the station.

"This is our scent evidence collection cup that we try to give out to any family members who have loved ones with dementia or Alzheimer's or autistic children," Zach said, holding up a cup with a cloth tucked inside. "Once you collect [the scent], you store it in this jar."

Hoss picked up Zach's scent from a cup and was off running through high grass, still wet from the rain.

"The fresher the scent, the quicker our dog will track," Zach said. "That doesn't mean we can't track a 10-hour-old trail or a 15-hour-old trail. We still can."

In only a matter of seconds, Hoss found Zach. These training happen every week, keeping Hoss's skills prepared for any situation Hunter and Zach may find in these wide open spaces.

Good boy, Hoss.

The Tullahoma-Lynchburg Walk to End Alzheimer's is coming up on Saturday, September 23rd. It will be held at the Jack Daniel's Distillery Welcome Center.

Jack Daniel's is also the presenting sponsor.