Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesU.S. & World News

Actions

This farm's golden retriever experience is a dog lover's dream destination

gr.jpg
ABC News
gr.jpg
Posted at 6:35 PM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 18:35:46-05

Dog lovers may have a new dream travel destination to add to their bucket list: a golden retriever farm.

It's not a dream. There's a real place in Jefferson, Vermont — Golden Dog Farm — where puppies play and frolic, which has already inspired tourists nationwide to travel northeast.

The more than 200-acre property, situated in the Green Mountains, offers visitors a golden retriever experience that has recently gone viral on social media.

Owners Doug and Becca Worple gave "Good Morning America" an up-close look at the adorable action.

"We call it 'happy' hour. Because a happy is a collective noun for a group of golden retrievers," Doug Worple said. "So we have a 'happy' of goldens come and it's basically an hour-long playdate."

Becca Worple added, "people are coming from all over the country -- they're taking a break from life and enjoying a moment. And it's awesome."

For $75 per person, at least 10 of the farm's "butternut goldens” greet visitors with wagging tails as soon as the dog-delivery pickup truck's tailgate opens for an hour-and-a-half of playtime, complete with tennis balls galore.

Visitors can play ball, snap photos and cuddle the furry friends.

"The world's a heavy place. And you come here and you spend time with all these dogs and it's it just changes everything," Doug Worple said of the experience. "People love it. [They] call it the best day ever."

The farm also sells local honey and organic Vermont maple syrup, along with other merchandise.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!