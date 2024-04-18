Torso, arm of missing 19-year-old Milwaukee girl found along Lake Michigan

It's been 14 days since 19-year-old Sade Robinson went missing and three days since law enforcement confirmed she is dead, after finding some of her body parts scattered across Milwaukee County.

Since her disappearance, friends, family and people in the community have dedicated several hours and days looking for Robinson. We wanted to know what law enforcement has been doing and what efforts are being made on that front, to find Robinson.

On Tuesday, April 2, someone walking at Warnimont Park in Cudahy found Robinson's leg.

On Friday, April 5, Milwaukee County Sheriff's Deputies found more body parts on Milwaukee's north side. The next day, Robinson's family went searching that same area and found her blanket and called police, which prompted another search.

Sunday, April 7th, family searched again and found even more human remains, bringing police out yet again.

"We just want to bring her back home," Robinson's cousin, Keyiana, said.

TMJ4 has been to several searches with family, yet there were no signs of law enforcement.

We reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department to ask what search efforts have been done the last two weeks and was deferred to the sheriff's office.

So we went to the courthouse to track down Sheriff Denita Ball.

"Do you have a couple of minutes to answer a couple of questions regarding Sade Robinson and the search for her?" Jenna Rae asked.

"There hasn't been any updates," Ball responded. "Everything that can be done is being done. The sheriff's office, the police department, we're still working with our partners to bring Sade home."

"Can you tell me exactly a little bit what you guys have been doing over the last couple of weeks to try and find her, what locations you've been looking at, anything like that?" Rae asked again.

"Well that's still part of the ongoing investigation, but the places that were part of the criminal complaint, we're still going back and looking and we're just trying not to leave any stone unturned," Ball said.

"What's your message to family members and community members who feel that law enforcement isn't doing enough to try and find Sade?" Rae asked.

"Well I haven't heard that they feel like that, but we are actively working the case," Ball responded.

Ball said that's despite Maxwell Anderson, the person who they believe killed Robinson, being charged and in custody.