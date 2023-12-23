Watch Now
UPS driver goes the extra mile and uses boat to make holiday deliveries

ABC News
Posted at 8:18 PM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 20:18:04-05

A UPS delivery driver in Maine went above and beyond this week to make sure holiday packages arrived in one piece.

Following a monster storm Monday and Tuesday, Maine residents saw heavy floodwaters. Despite the poor weather, Ryan Long, a UPS employee, said he was determined to get customers' packages — many of which were likely Christmas gifts — safely to their destinations.

A person spotted Long on the other side of a washed out road using a small boat to cross and deliver multiple packages, Portland, Maine, ABC affiliate WMTW reported.

Since then, local residents say the floodwaters have receded and the washed-out road is scheduled to be repaired.

